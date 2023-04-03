Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,750. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.