Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Enovis worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovis news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $53.49 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

