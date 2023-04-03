Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DermTech by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,374.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,789.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at $833,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

