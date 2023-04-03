Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

