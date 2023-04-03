Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

