First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Shares of WM opened at $163.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

