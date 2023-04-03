First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $52.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.