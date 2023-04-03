Seiren Games Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $3,416.23 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

