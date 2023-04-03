LUXO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $2,663.92 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

