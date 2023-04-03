IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $889,176.26 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

