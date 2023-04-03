Thunder Brawl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,590.07 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $36,590.07 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01212841 USD and is up 12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $35,889.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

