Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.14 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and $2.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.56 or 1.00016245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09505717 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,186,609.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

