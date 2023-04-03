Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,188,000.00 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00.

Playtika stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 515,898 shares during the last quarter.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

