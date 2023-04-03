Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $59.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.