First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HPQ opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

