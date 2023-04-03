Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.59 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

