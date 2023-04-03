Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Hold

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Disco Stock Down 1.5 %
DSCSY opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60.
Disco’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
