LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.45 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

