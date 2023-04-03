Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $205.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,666. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.