Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Entergy stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

