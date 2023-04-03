Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after buying an additional 1,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

