Barclays Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Equal Weight

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

