Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.