Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

