LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $69.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.