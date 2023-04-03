Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 883 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

