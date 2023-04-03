Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.