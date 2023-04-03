PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

PG&E Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

