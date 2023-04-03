Barclays Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Equal Weight

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of CERT opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

