Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.94. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

