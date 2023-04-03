Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.01. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

