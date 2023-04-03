LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EIX opened at $70.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

