Barclays Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Equal Weight

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

CTLT opened at $65.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

