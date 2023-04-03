Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,738 shares of company stock worth $2,999,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

