Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $17.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 565,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vipshop by 3,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

