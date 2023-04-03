Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,757,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,426,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $226.07 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $206.75 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

