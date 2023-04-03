Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $109.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

IPSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

