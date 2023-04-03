Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

