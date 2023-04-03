Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

GERN stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

