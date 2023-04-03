Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
RYTM stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
