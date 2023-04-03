Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.