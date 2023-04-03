Rockland Trust Co. Takes $271,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

