Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 1,492 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

