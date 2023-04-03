Rockland Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.9 %

GWW stock opened at $688.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.