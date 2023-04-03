RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,252 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,074 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 498,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,767,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

