Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading

