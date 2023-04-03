Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
