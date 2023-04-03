Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Increases By 7.4%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 776,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.