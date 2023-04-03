Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AEHL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.