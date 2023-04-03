Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AEHL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

