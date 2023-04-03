Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Drops By 7.1%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.47. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

