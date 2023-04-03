Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Drops By 7.1%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.47. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
