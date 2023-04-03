American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 62,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.