AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

AGNCN stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

