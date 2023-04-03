AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.7 %
AGNCN stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Further Reading
